    Report: Dolphins' Myles Gaskin Expected to Miss 3 Games with Knee Injury

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIINovember 3, 2020
    Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

    Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin suffered a sprained MCL and is expected to miss at least three games, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

    Gaskin has been Miami's starter since Week 3, averaging 16.8 rushing attempts over five starts and totaling 585 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns through seven contests. The Dolphins acquired Kansas City Chiefs tailback DeAndre Washington just ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline to bolster their backfield, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.  

                                                                                 

