James Harden Trade Rumors: 76ers Expected to Be Interested in Rockets Star

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly looking to trade for James Harden to reunite him with newly hired President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey, per Shams Charania of Stadium:

Philadelphia could be one of several teams calling about the Houston Rockets guard, although his current team isn't expected to agree to any deal.

"It is an emphatic no from the Rockets side," Charania said. "It's really a nonstarter for that organization."

Harden is owed $85.7 million over the next two seasons and then has a $47.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

