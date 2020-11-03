Report: 7 Ravens Named High-Risk Contacts After Humphrey's Positive COVID Test

Rich Schultz/Associated Press

Seven members of the Baltimore Ravens will have to isolate for five days and undergo daily COVID-19 testing after being considered "high-risk close contacts" of Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Pelissero noted six players had game-day contact with Humphrey, while a seventh had social contact with the defensive back. All seven players will reportedly be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Dr. Allen Sills previously confirmed that six players had been deemed "high-risk close contacts":

Humphrey confirmed Monday he had tested positive for COVID-19.

The six Ravens in isolation could still be eligible for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts as long as they continue to test negative and show no symptoms connected to the coronavirus.

Pelissero and Mike Garafolo initially reported that "multiple" players were headed for the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list:

Should push come to shove, the NFL could move the game back a day or two, but that would present problems for Indianapolis.

The Colts have a short week before playing the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 12, so any delay to their matchup with Baltimore would require a similar move for their Week 10 encounter.

Garafolo alluded to how the Las Vegas Raiders experienced a similar situation.

Trent Brown tested positive in October, which led the Raiders to place the rest of their starting offensive line on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Not only did Las Vegas still play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 25, but the offensive line—sans Brown—was intact for the game.

Still, the best-case scenario will see the Ravens players in question miss valuable practice time ahead of a tricky game. The Colts are tied for first place in the AFC South at 5-2.