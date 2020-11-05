Xbox Series X Review: Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Gears Tactics Impressions

Xbox

Xbox Series X is easily the best Xbox console.

The Series X is one of the most convenient consoles created, in large part because of its blazing speeds in various important categories, such as load times and download speeds. The Series X powers on in seconds, and games load from a fresh reboot in a handful of seconds as well (depending on the game). The load times are significantly reduced compared to the Xbox One X. Many games now take seconds to load when they used to take minutes to load from a fresh reboot. The same is said for loading within a game, such as attempting to fast travel in an open-world game.

Forza Horizon 4, for example, was able to load from a fresh reboot in less than one minute. Going to a different location, like Lego Valley to Fortune Island, loads in roughly 15 seconds; same for traveling back. Changing cars takes roughly two seconds. It's shockingly fast and could even bring more activity to the game despite being released two years ago because it's so much quicker to load in for a race or two before jumping to a different game.

The UI for the Series X is quick and snappy, regardless if navigating the storefront, rewards app or Game Pass app. The Quick Resume feature is easy to overlook or even scoff at before realizing its potential for oneself. It's another great feature that allows gamers to stay entrenched in their games instead of navigating different menus. The ability to jump between games without having to find a save point or completely close out of a game just makes things easier for gamers, and there will likely be a time in the future when people look back and wonder how we gamed for decades without it.

Like the Xbox One X before it, the Xbox Series X is silent when powered on. There's no distracting fan noise or anything else to be heard from the console itself. The vents at the top with an improved fan make sure the console has enough airflow to project the heat outward. Whether placed vertically or horizontally, it's smartly designed and continues the impressive lineage that Xbox One X started.

Of course, what matters most for a console isn't the design or convenient features, but the games. It's interesting and refreshing that Xbox, a brand that has been mostly known for racing and shooting games, boasts two titles that aren't in those categories. Strategy games Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Gears Tactics are more than deserving of headlining the launch lineup for the Xbox Series X.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is a must-play, and not just for fans of the Yakuza series or RPGs. Like a Dragon is up there with the best RPGs released in recent years, rivaling the likes of Persona 5 and Dragon Quest XI.

Switching to the turn-based gameplay with this spinoff was a brilliant decision because it fits perfectly into the Yakuza universe and makes it more accessible to more gamers. The turn-based gameplay allows people not to feel as much pressure from the intense gameplay from the usual Yakuza series. Plus, the job system is easy to use and allows for so many different skills and flashy designs, whether it be the character models or maneuvers themselves.

The high-end solo and tag team maneuvers are simply a sight to behold and need to be experienced because they're so over-the-top and fun. They're vibrant, and the extreme details are impressive, especially when taking into consideration that specific animations needed to be created for each move depending on the specific encounter. The turn-based gameplay, different jobs, gear upgrades and leveling system are addicting. Encounters feel fair, but if fans want to grind levels, they can do so in dungeons or battle arenas, which is also a great chance to test out different jobs for each character and experiment with different party setups.

Running on the Series X, loading is so quick that there's a chance players won't be able to read the tips between loading screens. The cutscenes transition to gameplay smoothly, look excellent and the lip-syncing flows great for the English audio. As expected for a Yakuza game, there's a ton packed in beyond the core combat and story, such as a host of fun mini-games. Inspired by Mario Kart, Dragon Kart stands out as a top-tier activity and probably could've been its own spinoff release because it's such a great pairing.

Like a Dragon's story is up there with the best of recent years.

This is a dark, twisted, emotional and chaotic story filled with twists and revelations that are simply impossible to predict. However, the game also provides tons of exciting, funny, heartfelt and uplifting moments to balance the experience. It's over-the-top in the best RPG way and will keep players enthralled the entire game. The story and writing is so good because of the layers it unfolds in each chapter and provides perspective for each character and their actions. The adage that there's two sides to every story is a common theme throughout the game, whether it be in the main story or its many substories.

The character models look fantastic, but the voice acting stands out too, as every character in the main story is acted so wonderfully. Ichiban Kasuga is one of the best characters in gaming this year, with the ability to make somebody feel every type of emotion throughout the story. Kasuga and his co-stars are among the most fully realized and explored characters in gaming this year and are critical to enhancing the wild story. The villains are sadistic and hateable, but the reasons for their actions are also well-explained throughout the expertly paced story. Kasuga and the rest of the characters will have gamers invested in the world, their actions, their future and desperate to know what happens next.

Gears Tactics and the New Series X Controller

There's always a concern when tactics-style games move from PC to console because mouse and keyboard is generally the preferred control scheme. However, Gears Tactics plays and controls better than anticipated with a standard controller.

The new Xbox Series X controller feels excellent compared to the original One X controller, which felt too light and slippery. The added grips on the handles of the Series X controller is the most noticeable improvement. This is closer to the Elite Series 2 controller than it is the original One X controller. The Elite Series 2 has more weight, which definitely makes it feel like a high-end product when holding, but the Series X controller has comfortable weight too. The only things gamers might be missing in the Series X controller compared to the Elite Series 2 controller are the back paddles and the ability to toggle how far down LT/RT triggers go.

The improved joysticks and D-Pad are much more comfortable for thumbs to rest on because they don't have the same glossy finish as the original Xbox One controller. Overall, everything about the Series X controller is more comfortable than the original One X controller. The Impulse Triggers are a great enhancement to the gaming experience, so it's awesome that it returns with the Series X controller. This is all important for playing a game like Gears Tactics since it's not a typical release for Gears.

Considering it is a spinoff, Gears Tactics does a great job of easing the player into the turn-based tactics style while ensuring it makes sense for a Gears game. The control scheme may feel overwhelming for players if they don't have much experience in this genre, but the controls are extremely intuitive.

It's easy to navigate the action menus with the D-Pad, which feels precise thanks to the newly designed Series X D-Pad. Using the joysticks to navigate the camera and field of vision is quick and snappy, so players don't experience any type of lag or lull when analyzing the field and strategizing moves. Of course, there's a host of accessibility options available so players can fine-tune their experience, which includes the sensitivity and speed of different cameras and commands.

There's a lot of decisions to consider within your team's limited number of actions, such as character placement, reloading (requires an action) and several different skills. This is essential for a tactics game because it ensures the action is exciting and strategic when there's so much to think about during each turn. Perhaps the most fun is the Overwatch command, which allows players to oversee a specific area of the battlefield and fire at the enemy when they enter the vicinity. Thankfully, switching characters with LB/RB is instantaneous and choosing actions or using shortcuts are extremely fast.

Each button on the controller is clearly defined and easy to remember, so it will quickly feel second nature. Any concerns about potentially fighting with the standard controller scheme versus a mouse and keyboard setup is relieved because it's mapped out so well by default. It wouldn't be a surprise if many gamers decide never to bother plugging in their mouse and keyboard because it controls so well by default.

Everything fans know and love about the Gears franchise are present, such as mutilating enemies with the chainsaw and over-the-top gore when executing downed enemies. One aspect that stands out for a tactics game in this universe is the dialogue between characters because it truly fits Gears' military world as your characters call out enemies and strategies. It definitely feels like an invasion is taking place thanks to the genre's core gameplay, and so it's a fitting spinoff for the usual third-person shooter.

Gears 5 and Gears Tactics are both stunning, graphical powerhouses. Both games boast characters who are among the most lifelike models in gaming. The Gears games are arguably the best-looking in the Xbox portfolio and the series now looks even better thanks to enhanced lighting and shadows. Vibrant colors pop off the TV screen by comparison and appear to have smoother textures that make it seem like a painting or photograph. There's a realistic glare off mirrors when moving near them, plus eye-popping laser flares from robots or cleaner-looking sparks from the Lancer's chainsaw.

Gears Tactics is a smart way to keep Gears at the forefront with quicker releases while making sure gamers don't feel oversaturated with the same style of game. It's always great to see such beloved franchises take risks by expanding their universes with different types of genres. The Halo Wars franchise was crafted well for a console release, and Gears Tactics continues that lineage for Xbox.

Conclusion

Overall, the Series X feels like the natural next step for the Xbox ecosystem.

It shouldn't be overlooked or understated just how impressive the work is that the team at Xbox has been doing with backward compatibility and Smart Delivery. Xbox is leading the way in game preservation by ensuring access to thousands of games across four different console generations. More than just being able to play the games, the effort taken to ensure they'll run better than ever before is astounding. The Series X will breathe new life into previously released titles, and the team at Xbox deserves major credit for providing assurance that game libraries will continue to be a priority.

Game preservation and backward compatibility enhancements have dominated headlines following Halo Infinite's delay, but Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Gears Tactics are two heavy hitters for their respective genres. Both titles deserve to be at the top of the list of featured games for the Xbox Series X.

The Xbox Series X provides convenience unlike any previous Xbox console before. It is an excellent choice for anybody looking to upgrade their current console or wanting to dive into the Xbox ecosystem.