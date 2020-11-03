Ryan Garcia on Possible Gervonta Davis Fight: 'I'd Beat That Boy Down'

John Locher/Associated Press

Ryan Garcia has added more fuel to the fire in his rivalry with WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Garcia is confident that he would be able to defeat Davis if the two ever meet in the boxing ring.

"I'm extremely confident I'd beat that boy down," Garcia said. "He's just a big bully."

While The Flash is busy preparing for his Dec. 5 fight with Luke Campbell for the WBC interim lightweight title, he's had his eyes locked on Davis for a while. They have engaged in Twitter trash talk multiple times this year:

Even though a match between the two young stars has yet to be made official, there is hope that it will happen at some point soon. Garcia recently told Andy Scott, Ed Damerell and James Dielhenn of Sky Sports he wants to fight Davis in 2021.

"I want Gervonta," he said. "That's my Lomachenko fight—the fight that people don't think I can win. Then I want to challenge Teofimo [Lopez]. Then [Devin] Haney. In 2021, Gervonta and Teofimo are the guys I want."

Davis recently improved his career record to 24-0 and won the WBA super featherweight title with a sixth-round knockout of Leo Santa Cruz on Oct. 31.

Garcia has started his career with 20 consecutive victories, including 17 by knockout. His last two wins were by first-round knockout over Francisco Fonseca and Romero Duno, respectively.