Stephon Gilmore Trade Rumors: Patriots' Asking Price Revealed Before Deadline

The New England Patriots are reportedly seeking a first-round draft pick and a player in any deal for star cornerback Stephon Gilmore before the 2020 NFL trade deadline Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported the Pats' asking price for the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Gilmore missed the Patriots' Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills with a knee injury suffered during practice last week. Getting more clarity on his short-term availability will likely be key to any trade talks.

Beyond that, there are questions about his level of play during the first half of the campaign. He's recorded 20 total tackles, two passes defended and one interception in six games and received a mediocre 61.0 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

New England head coach Bill Belichick remained complimentary of the 30-year-old University of South Carolina product despite the dip in performance.

"He's always ready to go," Belichick told reporters. "We've changed up what he does based on our game plan and who we're matched up against, the team we're playing that particular week. But he's a very flexible player that understands what we're trying to do, how it all fits together, and works hard to do his part in it."

A six-game sample is far too small to draw any definitive conclusions, especially since Gilmore was among the NFL's best corners across his first eight seasons with the Pats and Buffalo Bills.

Along with the Defensive Player of the Year Award, he's a three-time Pro Bowl choice and two-time First Team All-Pro selection.

The asking price may still be a bit too high, though. Along with questions about Gilmore's recent play and his health, he carries a $25.2 million salary-cap hit for 2020 and a $17.2 million cap hit for 2021 as part of his five-year, $65 million contract.

So, unless the Patriots are willing to drop their demands, the standout cornerback will likely stay put through the deadline.