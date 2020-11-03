Will Fuller Trade Rumors: Texans Getting 'A Lot of Interest' Amid Packers Buzz

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

As the Houston Texans look toward the future amid a 1-6 start this season, wide receiver Will Fuller is attracting attention on the trade market.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Fuller is "generating a lot of interest" from teams leading up to the trade deadline Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Rapoport reported Monday the Green Bay Packers have "maintained interest" in Fuller going back to the summer, and it "could ramp up" with the deadline approaching.

Per Aaron Reiss of The Athletic, the Texans aren't interested in simply selling their players and won't make a trade for the sake of making a trade.

The Packers have lost two of their last three games following a 4-0 start, but the offense has been among the best in the NFL all season. They rank third in scoring at 31.3 points per game despite not having Davante Adams for two games because of a hamstring injury.

Green Bay (5-2) currently leads the NFC North, but the Chicago Bears are one game back in the loss column at 5-3.

Fuller is earning $10.16 million this season, the final year of his rookie contract. The 26-year-old leads the Texans with 490 receiving yards and five touchdowns through seven games. He's averaging a career-high 15.8 yards per reception.