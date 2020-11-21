Bengals' Joe Mixon Placed on Injured Reserve with Foot Injury

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon's lingering foot injury has landed him on injured reserve.

The Bengals announced the roster move Saturday.

Mixon, 24, had already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team. He originally injured his foot in Week 6 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Prior to the injury, Mixon was having a solid season with 566 yards from scrimmage and four total touchdowns on 140 touches in six games.

The young running back has established himself as a key part of Cincy's offense and one of the better players at the position, exceeding 1,100 rushing yards in both the 2018 and 2019 campaigns. He's generally remained healthy, missing just four total games in his first three seasons.

His loss is a big one, though the Bengals have a solid backup in Giovani Bernard, while Samaje Perine could see some run as well.

The Bengals may also lean more heavily on Joe Burrow and the passing game, with Tyler Boyd, A.J. Green and Tee Higgins offering up a solid slate of weapons through the air.

The Bengals aren't better without Mixon in the lineup, but they have the tools to still be solid without him.