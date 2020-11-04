The Wildest Stats from the 2020 College Football Season so Far

0 of 9

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

Statistics do not play college football, but trends and storylines can be found within the numbers.

As the Associated Press Top 25 shows Cincinnati at No. 6, it's clear the Bearcats are worth watching closely. Dig a little deeper, and you'll find a remarkably stingy red-zone defense.

When you see Kansas is 0-6, you know it's a tough situation. When you learn the Jayhawks are also 0-6 against the spread, you understand it's even worse.

Numbers are just numbers, but there are some strange ones around the college football universe.

The biggest factor is sample size. While the Big Ten and Mountain West are back on the field, their affiliated teams have played two games at most. Comparatively, the ACC, Big 12, SEC and most others have played between four and seven contests.

While these selections were entirely subjective, the emphasis was on would-be records, extreme outliers and bizarre trends.