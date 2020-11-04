The Wildest Stats from the 2020 College Football Season so Far

The Wildest Stats from the 2020 College Football Season so FarNovember 4, 2020
Statistics do not play college football, but trends and storylines can be found within the numbers.
As the Associated Press Top 25 shows Cincinnati at No. 6, it's clear the Bearcats are worth watching closely. Dig a little deeper, and you'll find a remarkably stingy red-zone defense.
When you see Kansas is 0-6, you know it's a tough situation. When you learn the Jayhawks are also 0-6 against the spread, you understand it's even worse.
Numbers are just numbers, but there are some strange ones around the college football universe.
The biggest factor is sample size. While the Big Ten and Mountain West are back on the field, their affiliated teams have played two games at most. Comparatively, the ACC, Big 12, SEC and most others have played between four and seven contests.
While these selections were entirely subjective, the emphasis was on would-be records, extreme outliers and bizarre trends.
Pitt's Run Defense
Unfortunately for Pitt, the season is heading in the wrong direction. After three straight wins, the Panthers have dropped four consecutive games. They fell to both North Carolina State and Boston College by one point, and then quarterback Kenny Pickett missed losses to Miami and Notre Dame.
Yet the defense is flirting with a rare accomplishment.
According to Sports Reference, only four units in the last 20 years—2001 UAB, 2003 USC, 2006 Michigan and 2008 TCU—have allowed less than two yards per carry. Pitt is at 1.94.
Though the 2020 season is shorter than usual, the Panthers are scheduled to play 11 games—just like 2001 UAB did.
Kansas' Record Against the Spread
In the previous 10 years, Kansas never reached four wins and averaged 2.1 victories per season. There are hardly any expectations for the program to meet, so its 0-6 record is unsurprising.
The issue, though, is that the Jayhawks haven't even been competitive in any of their losses.
According to TeamRankings.com, Kansas is 0-6 against the spread. If you're unfamiliar with betting, here's a quick example: The Jayhawks were a 27-point underdog against visiting Iowa State on Saturday, so they would have beaten the spread even with a loss by 26 points. Kansas dropped the game by 30.
Since 2003—as far back as the data goes—no team has finished winless against the spread. The Jayhawks have four games left to avoid that fate.
Mississippi State's Rushing Offense
Mike Leach is known for an Air Raid offense that places a low priority on running the ball. That the Bulldogs aren't a juggernaut on the ground is no surprise.
But this is really bad.
Mississippi State is averaging 1.7 yards per carry and has failed to crack 90 yards in any game. Even excluding sacks—which count against rushing totals in college football—the Bulldogs are at 3.7 yards per attempt with zero 100-yard games.
Leach has proved his philosophy can lead to an upset or two, but Mississippi State cannot expect to become an SEC contender without the threat of a running game. Otherwise, defenses can simply drop in coverage and wait for a mistake. And with an FBS-worst 14 interceptions plus five lost fumbles, those mistakes are prevalent.
Wake Forest's Turnover Margin
How can a program bounce back from an 0-2 start? Three-plus takeaways per game is a quality first step.
In losses to Clemson and North Carolina State, Wake Forest had a single turnover and forced two. In the next four games—wins over Campbell, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Syracuse—the Demon Deacons tallied four, three, three and three takeaways.
The short version: Six games, 15 takeaways, one turnover.
Nine players have intercepted a pass, including Nick Andersen and his three critical picks in an upset of Virginia Tech. Andersen is also among four players with a fumble recovery.
Conor O'Neill of the News and Observer noted Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson said Andersen, a walk-on freshman, has earned a scholarship. There's no doubt his takeaway prowess played a big role.
Just like it has for Wake Forest's results.
Ole Miss' Defense
Through six games, Mississippi has the inglorious honor of having allowed opponents to score season-high point totals in each one.
Florida scored 51 in the opener, and then Kentucky put up 41. Alabama shredded the Rebels for 63, and Arkansas totaled 33. Auburn followed with 35, and Vanderbilt mustered 21.
Now, let's be fair. This is where a set of numbers doesn't convey a complete picture. Ole Miss beat Kentucky 42-41, and a missed call opposite Auburn probably cost the Rebels a win. Plus, Vanderbilt's 21 points were hardly a problem.
But that's an incredibly bizarre, very bad trend.
Auburn scorched LSU for 48 on Saturday, so at least the 35 Ole Miss allowed it Oct. 24 has turned into a season-high-at-the-time factoid. We like our glasses half-full around here.
Kansas State's Field-Goal Luck
When watching your favorite team, does it seem like the opposing kicker always makes field goals? That has happened to at least two programs in every season since 2016.
Until Week 9, Kansas State somehow found itself on the opposite end of the spectrum.
Through five games, opponents missed all five of their field-goal attempts—including one blocked kick by Wyatt Hubert. For good measure, West Virginia's Evan Staley missed his first attempt Saturday before snapping the streak with a 19-yarder.
None of the missed kicks directly influenced an outcome, but Kansas State was certainly happy to experience such a trend.
UCF's Total Offense
Because the team is 4-2 and no longer a College Football Playoff contender, UCF isn't receiving much national attention. The offense is positioned to break an FBS record, though.
According to the NCAA, 1989 Houston holds the benchmark for most yards of total offense per game at 624.9. Only two other offenses—2013 and 2015 Baylor—averaged 600-plus in a season. UCF is shattering the mark with 652.5 per game.
While games against Temple and South Florida will be favorable, UCF has to contend with Cincinnati. So far, the Bearcats are allowing just 306.2 yards per game.
Though UCF will play 10 games at most, 1989 Houston played only 11. If the Knights set the record, no asterisk will be needed.
Cincinnati's Red-Zone Defense
So you want to score against Cincinnati?
Good luck.
Not only have the Bearcats ceded only six touchdowns in five games, they've also been sensational in the red zone. In 13 red-zone defensive possessions, Cincinnati's opponents have three touchdowns—and Austin Peay managed one late in a blowout.
That 23.1 percent touchdown rate is edging 2016 LSU's 24.2 percent clip for the stingiest mark in 12 years of available data. And it's a critical reason why the Bearcats have started 5-0.
Note: Florida Atlantic has a 14.3 percent red-zone touchdown rate but has played only three games.
Mac Jones' Efficiency
Passing efficiency continues to rise in college football.
In 2017, Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield averaged 11.5 yards per attempt to break Michael Vick's 1999 mark of 11.3. Then in 2018, Kyler Murray passed Mayfield, his former teammate, with an 11.6 mark. Now, Alabama's Mac Jones is making a run at the record.
While racking up 2,196 yards and 16 touchdowns against two interceptions through six games, Jones has notched 12.4 yards per attempt.
Alabama could play 13 games—including the SEC Championship Game and College Football Playoff semifinals and final—so Jones might not be halfway there. But if he maintains this ridiculous pace, he will be the most efficient passer in FBS history.
Stats from NCAA.com, CFBStats.com or B/R research. Follow Bleacher Report college football writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.