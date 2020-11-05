    Fantasy Alert: Packers' Aaron Jones Reportedly Will Play vs. 49ers After Injury

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 5, 2020

    Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones (33) reacts after a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Tom Lynn)
    Tom Lynn/Associated Press

    Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is expected to be active for Thursday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers, barring any pregame setbacks as he continues to work his way back from a calf injury, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

    Schefter noted Green Bay plans to be "careful" with Jones, who last played on Oct. 18 due to a calf strain.

    Having Jones return to the field would be a big boost for the Packers, who will be without running backs Jamaal Williams and AJ Dillon because of COVID-19 protocols.

    Of note, however, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported earlier Thursday that should Jones play, he will serve in a role that is "nowhere near a normal role for him."

    The 25-year-old got off to an excellent start in 2020, running for 374 yards and four touchdowns through his first four games. Then he managed just 15 yards on 10 carries as Green Bay lost 38-10 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6, and he has been sidelined ever since. 

    Head coach Matt LaFleur has made a concerted effort to lean on the running game more than his predecessor, Mike McCarthy, did.

    Still, the offense will continue to revolve around Aaron Rodgers as long as he plays in the green and gold. Failing to establish a presence on the ground could force the Packers to become too reliant on the veteran quarterback, though.

