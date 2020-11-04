CFB Recruiting: Re-Ranking the Top 2020 Class Performances So Far

0 of 10

Credit: 247Sports

When it comes to re-ranking recruiting classes over the course of time, you need to look at the full body of work for an entire group of prospects throughout their collegiate careers.

But what fun is waiting?

Seriously, though, some players from the 2020 class are already making a major impact on the football field. With several conferences deep into their seasons, it's time to re-rank last year's haul using only on-field performance and instant impact as criteria.

While elite programs like Clemson, Georgia and Alabama made the list, others like Ohio State and Texas A&M are noticeably absent. That's not a knock on their terrific prospects from the last class; they simply haven't been needed yet.

In other words, nobody is indicating the teams on this list have better classes than those whose players haven't performed well yet. This is a measurement strictly of how true freshmen are performing for their programs right now.

Having just one freshman phenom won't land you on the list (apologies to Auburn and Tank Bigsby as well as Pittsburgh and Jordan Addison), but a couple of difference-makers will get your team in contention. In some cases, first-year players are stepping into crucial roles at important times.

With the Big Ten just a couple of weeks in, only one team from that conference made the list, while the Pac-12 will throw in a few candidates next week.

Let's take a look at last year's classes re-ranked based on on-field performance.