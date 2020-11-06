    Marvin Jones, Danny Amendola, Lions' Fantasy Outlook After Kenny Golladay Injury

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 6, 2020

    Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) finishes a play against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

    Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay will miss Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings with a hip injury, forcing one of Marvin Jones Jr., Danny Amendola, T.J. Hockenson or Marvin Hall to step up and anchor the receiving corps.

    Golladay missed the start of the season with a hamstring issue before a hip injury knocked him out of action as the Lions were approaching the halfway point.

    Neither Amendola nor Jones established himself as a credible threat in Golladay's absence, though. Through eight weeks, the former has 18 receptions for 324 yards and zero touchdowns, while the latter has caught 22 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns. 

    These two shouldn't be considered much more than streaming options in standard leagues because it's hard to see how they'll deliver week-to-week consistency. Their respective values will take a hit when Golladay returns, too.

    Jones figures to be the stronger of the two for fantasy managers who are desperate for reinforcements at receiver. His 2020 production is somewhat skewed by a two-game stretch in which he had just 17 receiving yards. His 37 targets are also slightly higher than Amendola's (31).

    Also, Jones has played well lately with a season-high 80 receiving yards in Week 7 and two touchdown catches against the Indianapolis Colts last week.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Hockenson is a different proposition as he is starting to live up to his status as a 2019 first-round draft pick a little more. The tight end has 29 receptions for 321 yards and four touchdowns. If you're not starting the Iowa product already, you should move him into your lineup. He has done enough to warrant TE1 status on the lower end.

    Hall is also worth looking at as a one-week flier since he led the Lions with 113 receiving yards last week, but Jones stands out as the Lions receiver with the best chance to produce until Golladay returns.

    Related

      Lions - Vikings injury report: Kenny Golladay, Tracy Walker OUT vs. Vikings

      Lions - Vikings injury report: Kenny Golladay, Tracy Walker OUT vs. Vikings
      Detroit Lions logo
      Detroit Lions

      Lions - Vikings injury report: Kenny Golladay, Tracy Walker OUT vs. Vikings

      Pride Of Detroit
      via Pride Of Detroit

      Detroit Lions Week 9 injury designations: Kenny Golladay, Tracy Walker, Jamal Agnew ruled OUT

      Detroit Lions Week 9 injury designations: Kenny Golladay, Tracy Walker, Jamal Agnew ruled OUT
      Detroit Lions logo
      Detroit Lions

      Detroit Lions Week 9 injury designations: Kenny Golladay, Tracy Walker, Jamal Agnew ruled OUT

      Erik Schlitt
      via Lions Wire

      Three key Detroit Lions players out vs. Minnesota Vikings

      Three key Detroit Lions players out vs. Minnesota Vikings
      Detroit Lions logo
      Detroit Lions

      Three key Detroit Lions players out vs. Minnesota Vikings

      Detroit Free Press
      via Detroit Free Press

      Golladay Out Sunday vs. Vikings

      Lions WR ruled out Sunday because of hip injury

      Golladay Out Sunday vs. Vikings
      Detroit Lions logo
      Detroit Lions

      Golladay Out Sunday vs. Vikings

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report