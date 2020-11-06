Marvin Jones, Danny Amendola, Lions' Fantasy Outlook After Kenny Golladay Injury

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay will miss Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings with a hip injury, forcing one of Marvin Jones Jr., Danny Amendola, T.J. Hockenson or Marvin Hall to step up and anchor the receiving corps.

Golladay missed the start of the season with a hamstring issue before a hip injury knocked him out of action as the Lions were approaching the halfway point.

Neither Amendola nor Jones established himself as a credible threat in Golladay's absence, though. Through eight weeks, the former has 18 receptions for 324 yards and zero touchdowns, while the latter has caught 22 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns.

These two shouldn't be considered much more than streaming options in standard leagues because it's hard to see how they'll deliver week-to-week consistency. Their respective values will take a hit when Golladay returns, too.

Jones figures to be the stronger of the two for fantasy managers who are desperate for reinforcements at receiver. His 2020 production is somewhat skewed by a two-game stretch in which he had just 17 receiving yards. His 37 targets are also slightly higher than Amendola's (31).

Also, Jones has played well lately with a season-high 80 receiving yards in Week 7 and two touchdown catches against the Indianapolis Colts last week.

Hockenson is a different proposition as he is starting to live up to his status as a 2019 first-round draft pick a little more. The tight end has 29 receptions for 321 yards and four touchdowns. If you're not starting the Iowa product already, you should move him into your lineup. He has done enough to warrant TE1 status on the lower end.

Hall is also worth looking at as a one-week flier since he led the Lions with 113 receiving yards last week, but Jones stands out as the Lions receiver with the best chance to produce until Golladay returns.