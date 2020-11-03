NBA Trade Ideas to Break Up Bad Superstar Fits

1 of 5

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Trade: Philadelphia 76ers acquire Michael Porter Jr., Jerami Grant (opt in or sign-and-trade), Gary Harris and a 2021 first-round pick from the Denver Nuggets for Ben Simmons.

Where better to start than with the Philadelphia 76ers, employers of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, two superstars (we don't have to stretch the parameters of the label for these guys; they're legit) who just haven't quite clicked.

The Sixers' net rating was a mere plus-1.8 with those two on the floor together last season. The defense was excellent with that tandem on the court, allowing 105.4 points per 100 possessions, which ranked in the 91st percentile. That's about what you'd expect from Embiid, an imposing rim protector, and Simmons, arguably the single most versatile defensive player in the league.

But Philly's offense cratered with its top two players sharing the floor. Simmons' refusal to shoot outside the lane has been an issue for the Sixers' offense from the moment he debuted in the league; it forces Embiid to play the role of spacer far more often than a player with his capacity for interior dominance should.

The good news is that Philadelphia's superstar pair performed much better whenever they were on the floor without Al Horford. The Sixers posted a plus-4.4 net rating with Simmons and Embiid in the game and Horford on the bench.

Trading Horford would be the obvious fix, but we're committed to the thought exercise of splitting up Simmons and Embiid. The 76ers won't do anything that drastic until the trade deadline, as new team president Daryl Morey will want to see if Doc Rivers can work out the kinks Brett Brown never could.

But if Philly doesn't like what it sees after a few months in 2020-21, and if the Denver Nuggets similarly disappoint in their follow-up effort to a stirring 2020 playoff run, the above deal could shake things up in a positive way for both parties.

Michael Porter Jr. would give the Sixers the shooting and spacing Simmons was never going to provide at the 4. Jerami Grant replicates some of Simmons' defensive versatility and also happens to be a capable three-point shooter. And Harris helps the money match up while, if healthy, giving Philadelphia a starting-caliber two-way wing.

Some of this could get tricky, as Grant's inclusion might have to make this a sign-and-trade exchange. He has a player option for 2020-21 that he's unlikely to pick up. But we don't need to get too deep in the weeds on the minutiae of a made-up deal.

Simmons, best on the ball, might not seem like an ideal fit alongside Nikola Jokic. But few centers could better compensate for Simmons' poor shooting. Jokic is a fine spacer himself, and he'd unlock Simmons' cutting game. We might also see the Nuggets get creative with some 5-4 pick-and-rolls, which could free Simmons up for dives down the lane or isolations against overmatched centers who switch onto him. The options would be endless.