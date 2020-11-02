Chargers Trade Rumors: Desmond King Targeted by Multiple Teams Before Deadline

Chargers Trade Rumors: Desmond King Targeted by Multiple Teams Before DeadlineNovember 2, 2020
John Cordes/Associated Press
The Los Angeles Chargers are reportedly shopping cornerback Desmond King ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported "multiple teams" have reached out to the Chargers about a potential deal.
