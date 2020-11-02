Report: Javon Wims Told Bears That Gardner-Johnson Spit on Him Before Punches

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Chicago Bears receiver Javon Wims said New Orleans Saints cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson spit on him and ripped out his mouthpiece before Wims responded violently during Sunday's game, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Wims punched Gardner-Johnson multiple times and was ejected:

Per Pelissero, the NFL could suspend Wims.

Wims could also face internal discipline, per head coach Matt Nagy.

"It was completely senseless; it was stupid; it was selfish. Every word you could possibly think of with what he did. It's unacceptable," Nagy said Monday on WBBM Newsradio (h/t Chris Emma of 670 The Score). "... That's not good for this game. That's not good for kids that watch the sport of football. We're not going to deal with that. ... That's not how we do things here. There will be consequences."

In addition to Wims' ejection, the incident led to a 15-yard penalty for Chicago in the third quarter of a tie game. Nick Foles threw an interception on the next play, causing a significant shift for a game the Bears eventually lost in overtime.

It was Chicago's second defeat in a row after it opened the season with a 5-1 record.

Wims doesn't have much margin for error on the team with just five catches for 35 yards. The 2018 seventh-round pick had some bright moments last year but still finished with only 18 catches for 186 yards in 2019 and has just two career touchdowns in 28 games.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 26-year-old has appeared in 26.5 percent of the offensive snaps this season, fourth among Bears receivers behind Allen Robinson II, Darnell Mooney and Anthony Miller, per Pro Football Reference.

The latest claims could lead to discipline for Gardner-Johnson, but Wims' response will likely result in severe punishment.