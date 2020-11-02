3 Takeaways from Seahawks' Week 8 Win

0 of 3

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks rebounded nicely from Week 7's loss to the Arizona Cardinals. They handled the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, notching a 10-point victory to pick up their sixth win of the season.

With the Cardinals on bye and the Los Angeles Rams losing Sunday, the Seahawks are still in control of the NFC West. They also remain one of the best teams in the conference, though there are some glaring concerns. A defense that surrendered 20 fourth-quarter points to the 49ers is one of them.

Seattle is dead last in pass defense and ranks just 24th in points allowed. The defense largely held through the first three quarters but showed in the fourth that it isn't capable of playing shutdown football for an entire game.

Russell Wilson and the offense is going to have to carry this team if it is going to make a run at the Super Bowl. That's not a revelation. Here are three things we did learn during Seattle's Week 8 victory.