3 Takeaways from Cowboys' Week 8 Loss

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys were more competitive in their Week 8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles than they were in previous games.

However, they still only managed a single-digit point total and did not rely as much on Ezekiel Elliott as they should have with a third-string quarterback on the field.

Ben DiNucci struggled to string together a consistent run of completions, which led to head coach Mike McCarthy calling a few too many trick plays in an attempt to catch the Eagles off balance.

The Dallas defense kept the team in the game for a half, as it took advantage of the turnover-prone Carson Wentz, but even if it produced a perfect second half, there was no guarantee of DiNucci leading the offense down the field on a scoring drive.

Things could get more miserable for the 2-6 Cowboys in Week 9, as they are set to host the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers before hitting a bye week.