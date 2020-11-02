3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 8 Loss

3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 8 LossNovember 2, 2020
In Week 1, the Green Bay Packers offense put up huge numbers in a season-opening victory over the Minnesota Vikings. When the two teams met again Sunday, it was a different game. Heavy winds affected both teams' offenses on a blustery afternoon at Lambeau Field.
It didn't end as well for the Packers. They suffered their first loss to an NFC North rival this season, falling 28-22. It was also the first time that Green Bay has lost a divisional game under head coach Matt LaFleur, who took over prior to the 2019 season. The Packers are now 5-2 this year and have lost two of their past three games.
The Vikings had a 14-point lead entering the fourth quarter, with the Packers unable to capitalize on a strong start offensively.
Here are three takeaways from Green Bay's loss Sunday.
The Defense Has Issues It Needs to Correct
The Green Bay defense has had some strong showings against the run this season, but Sunday wasn't one of them. Vikings running back Dalvin Cook returned from a groin injury and rushed for 163 yards on 30 carries while scoring all four of Minnesota's touchdowns (three rushing and one receiving).
The Packers also didn't put much pressure on Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, recording only one sack. That helped to allow Cook to score a touchdown on each of the Vikings' first four possessions.
"We never put them in a situation where they had to drop back and throw the football—or at least not too many times," LaFleur said, according to Wes Hodkiewicz of the team website. "That's something that we better get it fixed, and we better get it fixed fast because I have a pretty good idea of what's going to happen on a short week on Thursday in San Francisco as well."
It also doesn't help that the Packers defense hasn't been making big plays. Green Bay forced no turnovers, and it has only four takeaways through its first seven games of the season, which is tied for the fewest in the NFL with the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans.
The Packers offense has mostly played well, but if the defense doesn't start to consistently play better, that could be an issue as they get deeper into the season.
Davante Adams Can't Do It All for the Receiving Corps
Adams may have had only 53 yards on his seven receptions, but he also scored a season-high three touchdowns, which came a week after he had a two-touchdown game against the Houston Texans.
No other Green Bay wide receiver had more than one catch, as Adams continues to be quarterback Aaron Rodgers' only viable option in the receiving corps. Malik Taylor, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Equanimeous St. Brown and Darrius Shepherd each had one reception, combining for 63 total yards. St. Brown also had a pair of drops. And when the Packers needed to score in the second half, their first three drives ended with either a punt or a turnover on downs.
After the game, Rodgers was asked whether Green Bay needs to add a wide receiver before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline.
"That's not a bad question, but that's one I can't answer," Rodgers said, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.
That's also not a no. Plus, there continues to be buzz surrounding Texans wide receiver Will Fuller V, with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reporting Sunday that the Packers have "maintained interest" in him over the past few weeks and to expect it to "ramp up" as Tuesday approaches.
Adams and Fuller could form a dynamic receiving duo that makes Green Bay's offense even better.
The Packers Must Bounce Back Quickly in a Short Week
When LaFleur spoke about the Packers needing to play better run defense, it was also because they are getting ready to face the 49ers, who may be banged up in the backfield but still boast a solid rushing attack. And there's also not much time for Green Bay to prepare.
The Packers play their lone Thursday night game of the season in Week 9 when they travel to Santa Clara, California. Things remain close atop the NFC North standings, as Green Bay holds a half-game lead over the Chicago Bears for first place, so it could use a win to get back on track.
Green Bay has some challenging matchups over the course of the second half of the regular season. So it would help the Packers if they were to beat the 49ers, who have had some struggles and numerous injury woes during their 4-4 start.
It's also a revenge game for Green Bay after it lost at San Francisco in last season's NFC Championship Game.
If the Packers want to bounce back strong, they will also need to play a cleaner game than they did Sunday. Against Minnesota, Green Bay had nine penalties for 85 yards, which was another contributing factor in its first home loss of the year.