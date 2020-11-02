3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 8 Loss

1 of 3

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The Green Bay defense has had some strong showings against the run this season, but Sunday wasn't one of them. Vikings running back Dalvin Cook returned from a groin injury and rushed for 163 yards on 30 carries while scoring all four of Minnesota's touchdowns (three rushing and one receiving).

The Packers also didn't put much pressure on Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, recording only one sack. That helped to allow Cook to score a touchdown on each of the Vikings' first four possessions.

"We never put them in a situation where they had to drop back and throw the football—or at least not too many times," LaFleur said, according to Wes Hodkiewicz of the team website. "That's something that we better get it fixed, and we better get it fixed fast because I have a pretty good idea of what's going to happen on a short week on Thursday in San Francisco as well."

It also doesn't help that the Packers defense hasn't been making big plays. Green Bay forced no turnovers, and it has only four takeaways through its first seven games of the season, which is tied for the fewest in the NFL with the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans.

The Packers offense has mostly played well, but if the defense doesn't start to consistently play better, that could be an issue as they get deeper into the season.