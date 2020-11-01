Tua Tagovailoa 'Did Enjoy' Being Hit for 1st Time in Dolphins' Win vs. Rams

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

After leading the Miami Dolphins to an upset win over the Los Angeles Rams in his first career start Sunday, rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa discussed what it was like getting hit for the first time.

According to ESPN's Cameron Wolfe, he said: "I don't know who it was that took me off my feet and body-slammed me. ... I'm not going to lie. I did enjoy getting hit that first time."

Tagovailoa only went 12-of-22 for 93 yards and one touchdown, but with Miami's defense forcing four turnovers by Rams quarterback Jared Goff, it was enough for a 28-17 victory.

Tua, who was somewhat surprisingly named the new starter over veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick prior to last week's bye, helped the Dolphins move to 4-3, which is good for second place in the AFC East behind the 6-2 Buffalo Bills.

Tagovailoa's first start got off to a rocky beginning as he was sacked by Rams superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald and fumbled:

That led directly to a Rams touchdown and put the Dolphins down 7-0, but Miami outscored L.A. 28-10 the rest of the way.

Tua's first and only touchdown came at the end of the first quarter on a three-yard strike to wide receiver DeVante Parker to tie the score at 7-7:

With a defensive touchdown and a special teams touchdown to their credit, the Dolphins were able to thrive even with Tagovailoa still finding his footing.

That first hit he absorbed on the first drive was a big deal since Tua's 2019 season at the University of Alabama was cut short by a dislocated hip. When that injury occurred, it was unclear what the future held for the quarterback.

He managed to work his way back quickly, however, and showed enough progress to convince the Dolphins to take him with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Tua took his lumps and had some growing pains in his first start, but he got through it healthy and put one in the win column.