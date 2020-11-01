    Aaron Rodgers 'Can't Answer' Whether Packers Need to Add WR at Trade Deadline

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 1, 2020

    Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
    Mike Roemer/Associated Press

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was asked after Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings if the team needed to add a wideout before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. Rodgers took the diplomatic route.

    "That's not a bad question, but that's one I can't answer," he told reporters

    He added that he wouldn't advocate for anyone because the "last time I did that he ended up in Buffalo."

    No, he wasn't talking about wanting a Stefon Diggs trade in the offseason—he was talking about wide receiver Jake Kumerow, who the Packers cut in September and who Rodgers had assumed was a lock to stay with the team. Kumerow then signed with the Bills' practice squad. 

    As for the team's current wideout offerings, Davante Adams is a superstar, proving that again on Sunday with another strong performance (seven catches for 53 yards and three scores on 12 targets). But the team's other wideouts who played Sunday—Malik Taylor, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Equanimeous St. Brown and Darrius Shepherd—didn't fare as well, combining for four catches and 63 yards on six targets. 

    The position has been a major storyline in Green Bay since the team didn't use a draft pick to address it in the offseason or make any major trades or signings to add a reliable second option next to Adams. 

    Allen Lazard's strong start to the season (13 receptions for 254 yards and two touchdowns) appeared to ease those concerns, though he's missed the past four games with a core injury. If he's able to return for a Thursday night matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, it would help. 

    Granted, the Packers have been excellent this season, starting the year 5-2. Giving Rodgers another weapon in the passing game would make sense, though—even with Lazard coming back—for a team that clearly has realistic Super bowl aspirations. 

    Just don't expect Rodgers to publicly talk about it. 

