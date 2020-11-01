Jon Lester Spends $25K in Beers for Chicago Fans After Cubs Decline Contract

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Despite having his $25 million contract option for 2021 declined by the Chicago Cubs on Friday, pitcher Jon Lester has been making it rain in the Windy City this weekend.

On Thursday, Lester tweeted that he would buy each patron at four Chicago bars from Friday through Sunday a Miller Lite to show his appreciation for the support of Cubs fans:

On Sunday, Lester provided an update, noting that he had bought a total of 3,466 beers at a cost of $25,637.90:

The 36-year-old Lester has spent the past six seasons with the Cubs. He played for the Boston Red Sox for nine seasons and was a trade deadline rental with the Oakland Athletics in 2014 before signing a six-year deal with Chicago in free agency in 2015.

Theo Epstein was Boston's general manager when Lester helped lead the Red Sox to a World Series title in 2007. After becoming the Cubs' team president, Epstein targeted Lester as one of his first big additions.

The signing of Lester played a big role in the Cubs going from cellar dwellers to a perennial playoff team. He also loomed large in the Cubs winning the World Series in 2016, marking their first title since 1908.

In his six seasons with the Cubs, Lester went 77-44 with a 3.64 ERA in 171 regular-season starts. He was also named an All-Star twice and helped lead Chicago to the playoffs five times.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

It is still possible that the Cubs will bring Lester back for 2021 at a lower price, but they run the risk of the veteran lefty signing elsewhere after declining his option.

If Lester's Cubs career is indeed over, he provided the people of Chicago with a great gesture and something positive to remember him by.