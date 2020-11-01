    Adam Humphries Carted Off After Scary Head Injury in Titans vs. Bengals

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 1, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Tennessee Titans wide receiver Adam Humphries #10 during an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Michael Zito/AP Images for Panini)
    Michael Zito/Associated Press

    Tennessee Titans wide receiver Adam Humphries was carted off the field during Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering an apparent head injury.

    Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official website reported that a backboard was brought out to transport Humphries while all players on the Titans sideline taking a knee. John Glennon of The Athletic provided a positive update, noting that Humphries sat up while on the board and was talking and moving.

    Humphries was later ruled out for the day with a concussion, per Wyatt.

    In the closing seconds of the first half with Tennessee trailing 17-7, Tannehill threw a pass to Humphries deep down the middle of the field.

    Bengals safety Jessie Bates III appeared to hit Humphries in the head, and the receiver laid motionless on the field. Despite the vicious nature of the hit, Bates was not penalized.

    Humphries is quarterback Ryan Tannehill's go-to slot receiver with wideouts A.J. Brown and Corey Davis primarily operating on the outside.

    Entering Sunday's game, Humphries was among the Titans' most productive players in the passing game. He was second on the team with 22 receptions, fourth in receiving yardage with 219 and tied for third in receiving touchdowns with two.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The 27-year-old was an undrafted free agent out of Clemson and spent his first four NFL seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing a four-year deal with the Titans in free agency prior to the 2019 campaign.

    After enjoying a career year in Tampa in 2018 with 76 receptions for 816 yards and five touchdowns, he followed it up with 37 catches for 374 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games for the Titans last season.

    With Humphries out, Brown and Davis will continue to be Tennessee's top two receivers for the remainder of Sunday's game, while Kalif Raymond will likely see an uptick in usage.

    Related

      McDermott on Cellphone During Game 🤔

      Bills HC was making a call heading into halftime 🎥

      McDermott on Cellphone During Game 🤔
      NFL logo
      NFL

      McDermott on Cellphone During Game 🤔

      The Big Lead
      via The Big Lead

      Judon Ejected for Touching Ref

      Ravens pass-rusher gets tossed from game for making contact with the ref after a skirmish 🎥

      Judon Ejected for Touching Ref
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Judon Ejected for Touching Ref

      Yahoo
      via Yahoo

      Vikings CB Has Full Movement

      Rookie Cameron Dantzler has full movement of his body after injuring his neck and was taken to a hospital out of caution

      Vikings CB Has Full Movement
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Vikings CB Has Full Movement

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Vikings Won’t Trade Thielen

      Minnesota has made it clear it has no plans to trade Adam Thielen despite rumors about Browns (ESPN)

      Vikings Won’t Trade Thielen
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Vikings Won’t Trade Thielen

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report