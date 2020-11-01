Dana White Says Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier Rematch Set 'As Far as I Know'

John Locher/Associated Press

UFC President Dana White said the rumored January clash between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier is set "as far as I know."

White spoke to reporters about the MMA fight after Saturday's UFC Vegas 12 event, with McGregor and Poirier set to headline UFC 257.

McGregor and Poirier previously fought in 2014 when both were 145-pound featherweights. White has maintained this bout will take place at lightweight (155 pounds), despite McGregor's coach, John Kavanagh, hinting that it would happen at 170 pounds. McGregor has fought three of his last five fights at 170, including January's welterweight win over Donald Cerrone by TKO.

With McGregor and Poirier both looking to get into lightweight championship contention, White said the fight must happen at 155.

"It's 155 pounds," White told BT Sport. "I'm not putting on a freaking multimillion dollar fight at a catchweight that means nothing. ... That fight means nothing at 170. Neither one of those two are ranked at 170 pounds and it doesn't do anything in the [155]-pound division if either one of them win cause they're fighting at 170. It literally makes no sense."

Contracts have been put forth in front of both fighters for the Jan. 23 fight, but the promotion has not officially announced a signing by either.

Jessica Eye vs. Joanne Calderwood is the only other fight reportedly set for the card.