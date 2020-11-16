WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 16

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

November 16 marked the final night of Monday Night Raw before WWE Survivor Series 2020. This show promised title matches that could change the complexion of that big show as well as the likely appearance of various SmackDown stars, looking to get an edge for their brand.

Drew McIntyre demanded his WWE Championship rematch against Randy Orton. While The Viper did outsmart and defeat The Scottish Psychopath at WWE Hell in a Cell 2020, McIntyre has more often than not had Orton's number.

New Day may be the most dominant tag team in WWE history, but fans have not gotten a chance to truly see what Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods can do without Big E. Their biggest test to date was The Hurt Business' Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, who already held a victory for the Raw tag team champions.

Team Raw has had a rocky start, but the red brand looked to get the group on the same page. Keith Lee, Sheamus, Braun Strowman and Riddle took the fight to the cohesive unit Retribution. They hoped to show that they could work together and win, even against a dominant unit like the one Mustafa Ali leads.

This night had the typical air of the go-home show before Survivor Series. SmackDown and Raw have often sought an upper hand by invading the other brand before Sunday. It was likely someone or a whole group who appeared to cause troubl.

Raw had a monumental task of elevating Survivor Series after a month of lackluster build. Luckily, this stacked card could certainly pull it off.