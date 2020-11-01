    Falcons Reportedly Interested in Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett to Be Head Coach

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 1, 2020

    Green Bay Packers' offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett addresses the media during a press conference Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
    Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

    The Atlanta Falcons reportedly have interest in interviewing Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett for their head coaching vacancy following the 2020 season.

    According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, Hackett is a favorite of Falcons team president Rich McKay. Hackett was brought into the NFL as a quality control coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers under Jon Gruden in 2006, and McKay was part of the Bucs front office that acquired Gruden from the Oakland Raiders.

    The Falcons fired head coach Dan Quinn this season after an 0-5 start. Since then, Atlanta is 2-1 under interim head coach Raheem Morris.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

