Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: 'Real Possibility' WR Has Played Last Game with Browns

    Tyler Conway
Featured Columnist
November 1, 2020
    El wide receiver de los Browns de Cleveland Odell Beckham Jr. (13) abandona el campo durante el primer tiempo del partido contra los Bengals de Cincinnati, el domingo 25 de octubre de 2020, en Cincinnati. (AP Foto/Michael Conroy)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    There is reportedly a "very real possibility" that Odell Beckham Jr. has played his last game with the Cleveland Browns.

    Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Browns may try to trade the injured receiver this offseason, saying Beckham has never "embraced" playing in Cleveland.

    Beckham suffered a torn ACL last week and will miss the remainder of the 2020 season.

    While the Browns have no long-term obligations to Beckham with his contract unguaranteed beyond 2021, $12.8 million of his 2021 salary is now guaranteed because of his injury. That means they will likely prefer to trade him rather than release him outright.

    Cleveland traded Jabrill Peppers, Kevin Zeitler and first- and third-round picks to the New York Giants for Beckham and Olivier Vernon in March 2019. The deal was largely seen as a win for the Browns at the time, but Beckham underperformed during his first season with the team and just suffered a catastrophic injury in his second.

    The Browns' return on investment has been minimal, and any trade they make this offseason would be at the nadir of Beckham's value. With teams likely wanting to wait until he gets clearance from doctors, a deal will probably have to wait until after the 2021 draft—meaning they'll have to wait until 2022 to recoup any draft picks.

    Odds are the best the Browns could hope for is a Day 2 and Day 3 selection—a pittance for someone with Beckham's talent ceiling. That said, if he has never really bought in to being a Brown, the team may have no choice but to move on.

