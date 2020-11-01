Report: Tom Brady 'Guaranteed' Arians That Antonio Brown Wouldn't Be a Problem

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Not only did Tom Brady push the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to sign receiver Antonio Brown, but he also had to personally guarantee the seven-time Pro Bowler wouldn't create any issues in the locker room.

A source broke down the situation for Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports:

"Brady told them he is going to make sure this is not a problem. He guaranteed [coach Bruce Arians] that he would make sure this guy did everything he has to do, even if Brady has to drive him there himself. These two are going to be joined at the hip. And they made it clear to Brady that Brown is on a very short leash. If he [slips up], he's gone."

The NFL suspended Brown for eight games to begin the season, and he hasn't played since Week 2 of the 2019 campaign, but he is expected to play for Tampa Bay in Week 9.

In 2019, Brown was accused of sexual assault and rape in a lawsuit by his former trainer, Britney Taylor. He also reportedly harassed a second woman and then reportedly sent threatening texts to her after the accusation went public.

Arians had no interest in signing the receiver when asked whether he would in March.

"It's not gonna happen—it's not a fit here," he said, per Jenna Laine of ESPN.

After signing Brown toward the end of October, Arians indicated that if he hears the player complain about a lack of touches, "we're going to have a problem," per Peter King of NBC Sports.

Though Brown likely has a short leash with his new team, it seems Brady is going to do what it takes to keep the talented player on the active roster.

The two have played just one game together, connecting for a touchdown pass in a blowout win over the Miami Dolphins last season, but the on-field impact is undeniable. Brown has been first-team All-Pro four times in his career, and he led the NFL with 15 touchdowns in 2018, his last full season of action.

If he can stay in the Bucs' good graces, he could help them as they try to contend for a Super Bowl.