Anderson Silva Says He Hasn't Decided on Retiring After UFC Fight vs. Uriah Hall

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

MMA legend Anderson Silva is unsure whether his fourth-round TKO loss to Uriah Hall on Saturday at UFC Fight Night 181 in Las Vegas will be his last time in the Octagon:

Silva offered these comments to ESPN UFC commentator Michael Bisping as well:

Previously, Silva told Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie on Oct. 20 that his fight with Hall would be his last:

"This is the last fight," Silva said.

"For sure, this is the last fight. Probably. I love the sport. I've prepared my mind for this. I've prepared for fight my entire life, but yes, this is my last fight in UFC."

The 45-year-old appeared to waver a little bit in remarks to reporters Thursday.

"Well, maybe this is my last fight in UFC," Silva said.

"Probably. But let's go see, you know? ... After Saturday, I can come talk to you and say, 'This is my last fight, or not. I have more.' But probably inside the UFC, this is my last fight."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Silva is one of the most respected fighters in MMA history, and that showed Saturday through Hall's post-match actions:

He also received some kind words from Bisping, a former UFC middleweight champion who fought and beat Silva in 2016:

Silva won the UFC middleweight belt in 2006 and held it for nearly seven years before losing to Chris Weidman in July 2013. He successfully defended the belt 10 times, eight of which ended early via submission, knockout or TKO. The Brazilian also won his first 16 UFC fights.

Silva has won just one of his last eight matches but still holds a stellar 34-11 lifetime professional record with one no-contest.