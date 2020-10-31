UFC Fight Night 181 Results: Uriah Hall TKOs Anderson Silva, Greg Hardy Wins

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

At the end of Anderson Silva's storied UFC career, moments after he suffered a third-straight defeat, the MMA legend had to console his opponent.

Uriah Hall had just won the biggest fight of his life with a technical knockout over Silva, but it was Hall in tears knowing this was how his idol's time in the octagon ends. As the two middleweights embraced at the conclusion of UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas, Nevada, Hall could be heard apologizing to Silva.

Really, no one there had any reason to feel sorry.

Silva (34-11, 22 KOs), controlled his final fight exactly how he wanted to up until the moment Hall first knocked him down just before the end of the second round. After an extremely slow start saw the two fail to exchange any strikes within the first two minutes of the bout, Silva began catching Hall off-guard with quick jabs and leg kicks.

Soon Hall caught onto the pattern. At the end of the third round, a dodged jab led to a strong right to Silva's head that put the 45-year-old on the mat. If not for the bell to end the round, that might've been how Silva went out.

Instead he made it to the fourth round, where Hall once again danced out of the way of a combination from Silva before landing another strong right to put his opponent back on the ground. Hall wailed away on Silva for only a few moments before the referees stopped the bout.

Hall couldn't believe it. Neither could Silva.

"You're still the greatest," Hall told Silva.

As the two men embraced, with tears flowing, Silva absolved his opponent.

"Enjoy your moment," Silva replied. "I love you, thank you for doing this for me."

Bryce Mitchell def. Andre Fili

First Bryce Mitchell (14-0, 9 KOs) got the shorts, then he got the victory.

After lobbying Dana White to wear his preferred camo shorts, the UFC president finally relented and let the featherweight from Arkansas don his signature style on Saturday. The result was an unanimous decision victory over Andre Fili (21-8, 9 KOs) in which Mitchell set a personal best with seven takedowns.

It was only the second time ever Reebok has made a custom pair of fight shorts for UFC after Conor McGregor previously requested a pair of green trunks. Given how well Mitchell fought Fili, there may be a few more fighters looking to get a pair of camo shorts for themselves.

Mitchell led the fight virtually start to finish, earning 10:12 of control time per ESPN Fightcenter as he landed 100 strikes.

A few strong combinations by Fili in the second round seemed to even things up heading into the third frame, yet it was Mitchell's strong takedown game that sealed the victory for him.

Fili was powerless to stop it.

Greg Hardy def. Maurice Greene

Greg Hardy (7-2, 6 KOs) picked up his seventh pro victory on Saturday while his heavyweight opponent chided the referees for calling the fight early in the second round.

Given how many significant strikes Hardy was landing, however, it became an easy decision to end the bout.

According to ESPN's FightCenter, Hardy landed 32 shots to Greene's head, with the most vicious coming just before the fight was stopped. After taking Greene to the mat, Hardy went after him with a flurry of elbows and fists that had him unable to defend.

To his credit, Greene continued to move himself away from Hardy, but it wasn't fast enough to avoid a technical knockout. Greene pleaded with the referee after the call was made, to no avail.

Hardy's challenger landed just 17 strikes total and had zero control time. Even if the fight had gone to a third and final round, it would've likely required a knockout for Greene (9-5, 2 KOs) to pick up a victory.

Kevin Holland def. Charlie Ontiveros

Kevin Holland needed just half of one round to pick up his fourth victory of 2020.

That doesn't mean he didn't work for it.

Holland took down Ontiveros early in the bout and spent the next two minutes working to maintain position on top of his opponent. As the two exchanged body blows while prone on the mat, Ontiveros was finally able to get back to his feet. The escape was short-lived, however, as Holland slammed his opponent backwards for another takedown, injuring Ontiveros' neck in the process and leading the referee to immediately stop the fight.

Officials instructed Ontiveros not to move as medics retrieved a stretcher to carry him out of the Octagon. The fighter was conscious as received treatment, and UFC President Dana White told the ESPN broadcast team he has feeling in all of his extremities

Only six weeks after defeating Darren Stewart by split decision, Holland continues to see his status as a middleweight contender surge, and it seems he's ready for an even bigger challenge.

As soon as the fight was called, Holland made his way toward Israel Adesanya and appeared to call out the current middleweight champion.

Thiago Moises def. Bobby Green

Bobby Green (27-10, 8 KOs) entered the Octagon with more swagger than his opponent. Thiago Moises (14-4, 3 KOs) entered with the better game plan.

Moises earned his second consecutive victory with a strong combination of takedowns, body kicks and submission attempts even as Green looked like the more confident fighter, routinely keeping his hands by his waist and taunting his opponent.

Things turned in Moises' favor midway through the second round as he recovered from a leg sweep that put him on the mat by reversing his position and pulling off a reverse heel hook. It would end up costing Moises seemingly all the energy he had left for the round, but it paid off, as Green struggled to break free and return to his feet.

Both ended the third round with a flurry of punches that didn't seem to move the judges much. A cut above Green's right eye, as well as 36 significant strikes (per ESPN's FightCenter), proved more than enough for a consensus victory for the 25-year-old Brazilian.