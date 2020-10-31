    Clemson's Travis Etienne Breaks Ted Brown's All-Time ACC Rushing Record

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 31, 2020
    Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) runs back to the sidelines after scoring during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Clemson, S.C. (Josh Morgan/Pool Photo via AP)
    Josh Morgan/Associated Press

    Clemson Tigers star running back Travis Etienne moved to No. 1 on the ACC rushing list Saturday against Boston College, passing the previous record by NC State's Ted Brown (4,602 rushing yards). 

    It wasn't the only record he set Saturday:

    Etienne came into Saturday's game having yet another excellent season, with 522 rushing yards and nine total scores through six games.

    He has been a force in his four seasons for Clemson and emerged as one of the best playmakers in college football across the 2018 and 2019 seasons, combining to rush for 3,272 yards and 43 touchdowns. He also emerged as a receiving threat last year, catching 37 passes for 432 yards and four scores. 

    He was also huge for Clemson on Saturday, helping to erase a 28-13 halftime deficit with over 200 yards from scrimmage. His first-half fumble by the goal line hurt the Tigers, but the second of his two touchdowns on the day put them ahead in the game for the first time in the fourth quarter.

    He earned his share of plaudits for both his performance Saturday and his impressive Clemson career:

    Etienne will be playing on Sundays soon enough. For now, he's attempting to keep Clemson in the national championship conversation with starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence out of action because of a positive test for COVID-19. 

