    College Football Rankings 2020: Reviewing NCAA Polls Before Final Week 9 Games

    Joe Tansey@JTansey90Featured ColumnistOctober 31, 2020

    Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) spins the ball out of his hands after scoring a touchdown during an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Clemson, S.C., on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Ken Ruinard/Pool Photo via AP)
    Ken Ruinard/Associated Press

    Week 9 presents a unique set of challenges for the top three teams in the nation.

    The Clemson Tigers will be without Trevor Lawrence after his positive COVID-19 test, the Alabama Crimson Tide play their first full game after Jaylen Waddle's season-ending injury and the Ohio State Buckeyes face a Top 25 road matchup.

    Ohio State's showdown with the Penn State Nittany Lions could make them the most vulnerable team in the top five, but it could put that concern to bed early against a depleted opponent.

    If any significant movement occurs in the polls after Week 9, it will be due to upsets since the Ohio State-Penn State clash is the only meeting of Top 25 teams Saturday.

                          

    Week 9 Polls

    AP Top 25

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    1. Clemson (6-0)

    2. Alabama (5-0)

    3. Ohio State (1-0)

    4. Notre Dame (5-0)

    5. Georgia (3-1)

    6. Oklahoma State (4-0)

    7. Cincinnati (4-0)

    8. Texas A&M (3-1)

    9. Wisconsin (1-0)

    10. Florida (2-1)

    11. BYU (6-0)

    12. Miami (5-1)

    13. Michigan (1-0)

    14. Oregon (0-0)

    15. North Carolina (4-1)

    16. Kansas State (4-1)

    17. Indiana (1-0)

    18. Penn State (0-1)

    19. Marshall (5-0)

    20. Coastal Carolina (5-0)

    21. USC (0-0)

    22. SMU (5-1)

    23. Iowa State (3-2)

    24. Oklahoma (3-2)

    25. Boise State (1-0)

                      

    Coaches Poll

    1. Clemson

    2. Alabama

    3. Ohio State

    4. Notre Dame

    5. Georgia

    6. Oklahoma State

    7. Cincinnati 

    8. Texas A&M

    9. Florida

    10. BYU 

    11. Wisconsin

    12. Miami

    13. North Carolina

    14. Michigan

    15. Oregon

    16. Kansas State

    17. Penn State

    18. Marshall

    19. Indiana

    20. USC

    21. Coastal Carolina

    22. Iowa State

    23. SMU

    24. Oklahoma

    25. Army

                      

    Clemson will be the first of the top three teams to play Saturday. And its home game against the Boston College Eagles has more attention than expected because of Lawrence's absence.

    Freshman D.J. Uiagalelei, who has 102 passing yards in mop-up duty this year, will take over for Lawrence in an offense that has produced more than 40 points in all but one game in 2020.

    The Tigers still have running back Travis Etienne and wide receiver Amari Rodgers available, and they should make the first-time starter feel comfortable on home soil against an opponent they beat by 52 points in 2019.

    Dabo Swinney's side is not expected to lose with the 5-star signal-caller in place, but it may not be surprising if Uiagalelei experiences a bit of difficulty to start.

    Alabama will call on its next-man-up mentality to replace Waddle, who left the Week 8 win over the Tennessee Volunteers with a broken ankle.

    The combination of DeVonta Smith, John Metchie and Slade Bolden should do plenty of damage to a Mississippi State Bulldogs defense that has not received much support from its offense. Mike Leach's team has 30 points from its past three games, and unless its offense miraculously turns things around against the Crimson Tide, it could be in for a long few hours inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

    Ohio State carries a three-game winning streak against Penn State into Beaver Stadium, where a depleted Nittany Lions running back corps awaits its defense.

    Noah Cain joined Journey Brown in being out for the season. Penn State also lost Ricky Slade to a transfer. That leaves Devyn Ford as Sean Clifford's best backfield partner, and neither player achieved success against the Buckeyes rushing defense in 2019.

    Ohio State held Penn State to 99 rushing yards and contained Clifford's aerial production to 71 passing yards. Backup Will Levis recorded 57 yards. If the Buckeyes defense has its way with Clifford and Co., Justin Fields could break open their advantage and keep them in the top three for another week.

    The Oklahoma State Cowboys could be in the most danger of any top-10 team since the Texas Longhorns come into their Saturday clash off a 27-16 win over the Baylor Bears. If Texas' defense turns in a similar performance against a more talented offense, it could cause more chaos in the Big 12 standings. Oklahoma State is the only unbeaten team in the conference.

    The Kansas State Wildcats could also be in danger, as they face a tricky road trip to West Virginia, who beat them by four points in 2019.

    In total, nine Top 25 programs visit unranked opposition Saturday, which might be a recipe for more upsets.

                          

    Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.

    Related

      Biggest Questions for Week 9 🧐

      ✅ OSU vs. PSU: Who you got? 🙌 Will Rutgers stay undefeated? The @BR_CFB experts answer these and more questions for Saturday

      Biggest Questions for Week 9 🧐
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Biggest Questions for Week 9 🧐

      Kerry Miller
      via Bleacher Report

      Taulia Tagovailoa Totals 5 TDs in Maryland's OT Win vs. Minnesota

      Taulia Tagovailoa Totals 5 TDs in Maryland's OT Win vs. Minnesota
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Taulia Tagovailoa Totals 5 TDs in Maryland's OT Win vs. Minnesota

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Lincoln Riley Criticizes NCAA's Stance on Marijuana After OU Suspensions

      Lincoln Riley Criticizes NCAA's Stance on Marijuana After OU Suspensions
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Lincoln Riley Criticizes NCAA's Stance on Marijuana After OU Suspensions

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Trevor Lawrence Has COVID-19

      Trevor was only Clemson player to test positive for COVID-19, no other players out via contact tracing (multiple reports)

      Trevor Lawrence Has COVID-19
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Trevor Lawrence Has COVID-19

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report