Report: Falcons' Calvin Ridley Underwent Minor Surgery on Foot Injury

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Atlanta Falcons wideout Calvin Ridley reportedly underwent a minor procedure on his foot recently.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the surgery was performed by Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay, and while the procedure will keep Ridley out of minicamp, he should be ready for training camp.

Ridley, who is set to enter his fourth NFL season, is coming off a career year in 2020 in which he set personal bests with 90 receptions for 1,374 yards. He also reeled in nine touchdown catches, his most since scoring 10 times as a rookie.

The 26-year-old missed one game last season with a foot ailment, which was an improvement from 2019, when he missed three games.

Ridley emerged as quarterback Matt Ryan's favorite target last season, but he figures to play an even bigger role in the offense in 2021.

The Falcons traded veteran wideout Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans this week, eliminating any doubt regarding whether Ridley is the No. 1 target in the Atlanta offense.

While rookie tight end Kyle Pitts may be the recipient of many of the targets left behind by Jones, there are some question marks within the Atlanta receiving corps behind Ridley.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Should Ridley's recovery from the foot surgery take longer than expected, look for Russell Gage to take on the role of No. 1 wideout during training camp, with the likes of Olamide Zaccheaus, Cordarrelle Patterson, Tajae Sharpe and others getting more reps as well.