Tua Tagovailoa's Brother Taulia Totals 5 TDs in Maryland's OT Win vs. Minnesota

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa threw for three touchdowns and rushed for two more as the Terrapins defeated Minnesota 45-44 in overtime on Friday evening.

Tagovailoa completed 26-of-35 passes for 394 yards, three touchdowns and one interception during his team's home game against the visiting Golden Gophers.

He also rushed for 64 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries, with his final rush a two-yard touchdown to give Maryland a 44-38 overtime lead.

After Maryland's extra point, Minnesota responded with a Seth Green two-yard touchdown run. However, a missed extra point gave Maryland the win.

Tagovailoa caught fire in the first quarter with three touchdowns: an eight-yard pass to Jake Funk, a 39-yard run and a 76-yard pass to Jeshuan Jones:

Maryland led Minnesota 21-7 after the first quarter, but Minnesota responded with 31 straight points, including three Mohamed Ibrahim touchdown runs in the second quarter alone.

Down 38-21, Tagovailoa went back to work in the fourth quarter, first finding Dontay Demus Jr. for a 15-yard touchdown pass.

Tagovailoa then led Maryland on two more scoring drives, which were capped by a 51-yard field goal from Joseph Petrino and a Funk 19-yard touchdown run. Funk finished with 238 scrimmage yards, including 216 on the ground off 21 carries.

Tagovailoa is the brother of former Alabama star and current Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is making his first career NFL start Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

ESPN compared the two brothers' second collegiate starts after the Terps' win:

Tagovailoa, a true sophomore, spent his freshman year at Alabama before transferring to Maryland. The NCAA approved his transfer waiver following his move, granting Tagovailoa immediate eligibility for the Terrapins. He'll take the field next at Penn State on Sat., Nov. 7.