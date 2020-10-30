ESPN's Desmond Howard Planning to Work CFB Remotely After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Joe Raymond/Associated Press

ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard announced he tested positive for COVID-19.

Howard said Thursday he's still planning to fulfill his on-air duties this weekend remotely. He added his symptoms include some itchiness in the back of his throat and some muscle soreness, but he doesn't have a fever:

Howard also cautioned viewers to "take this very seriously, because it's a very tricky virus—extremely unpredictable and tricky virus."

The 50-year-old has worked with ESPN since 2005, when he joined the team for College GameDay. The 50-year-old won the Heisman Trophy with Michigan in 1991, capping off a punt-return touchdown against Ohio State with what has become the standard Heisman pose.

Howard won't be with the GameDay crew as it travels to University Park, Pennsylvania, for No. 18 Penn State's Saturday night matchup with No. 3 Ohio State. The Nittany Lions are looking to atone for their season-opening defeat to Indiana in overtime.

This is the second time College GameDay will be without one of its regular analysts on location.

Kirk Herbstreit remained home in September after coming into contact with somebody who tested positive for the coronavirus. Lee Corso has also worked from home as a precautionary measure.