Ranking the 10 Biggest NBA Offseason Trades Since 2010

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Rockets Add Westbrook, Send CP3 to Thunder

After several years of both the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder ending frustratingly shy of an NBA title, they swapped All-Star guards in 2019. Russell Westbrook linked up with former teammate James Harden in Houston, and Chris Paul joined OKC.

While they continue to aim at a championship, the long-term impact is OKC acquiring two first-round picks and rights to swap first-rounders in 2021 and 2025. If the Rockets don't win a title, this could be a legendarily bad trade for Houston.

Clippers Pair Paul George with Kawhi Leonard

While his 2017 trade from the Indiana Pacers to OKC is notable, Paul George maneuvered his way to the Los Angeles Clippers in 2019. The trade coincided with Kawhi Leonard signing in L.A. as a free agent. OKC brought back Danilo Gallinari, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and first-round selections or swap rights in every draft from 2021-26.

Sign-and-Trade Moves KD to Nets

Kevin Durant won a pair of titles with the Golden State Warriors but decided to leave in the summer of 2019. Golden State sent him to the Brooklyn Nets for D'Angelo Russell, whom they later traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Andrew Wiggins.

Kyrie Leaves Cavs for Celtics

One season after winning an NBA title in Cleveland, Kyrie Irving forced a trade. He headed to the Boston Celtics, who shipped Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and two future draft picks to the Cavs. They selected Collin Sexton with a 2018 first-rounder. Two seasons later, Irving left Boston in free agency.

Dwight Howard's 1st Stop in LA

Although he dominated with the Orlando Magic for eight years, Dwight Howard never won a title. He demanded a trade and in 2012 headed to the Los Angeles Lakers as part of a four-team swap involving the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets. Other notable players in the trade were Andre Iguodala, Andrew Bynum and Nikola Vucevic.

Howard earned third-team All-NBA honors, but the move didn't work exactly as anticipated. Kobe Bryant tore his Achilles late in the regular season, and the San Antonio Spurs swept the Lakers in the first round of the playoffs. Howard left as a free agent in the offseason.