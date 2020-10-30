LSU's Ed Orgeron Volunteers to Take $300K Pay Cut for 2021 Season

John Bazemore/Associated Press

LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron has volunteered to take a $300,000 pay cut in 2021 amid the athletic department's financial struggles during COVID-19.

According to Glenn Guilbeau of the Lafayette Daily Advertiser, Orgeron said: "I was very willing. With the deficit they have, it's understandable."

Guilbeau noted that LSU projects it will lose $80 million as a result of COVID-19. Because of that, all athletic department staff with the exception of contracted coaches will receive a 5 percent pay reduction in 2021 if they make at least $80,000.

LSU athletic director Scott Woodward, who is also taking a 5 percent pay cut in 2021, noted:

"LSU Athletics announced a compensation reduction plan to help mitigate the impact of an expected $80 million loss in revenue as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The department initiated several cost-savings measures since March and today announced the additional step of a department-wide reduction in compensation."

While Orgeron wasn't required to take a pay cut, he stepped up on the heels of leading the Tigers to an undefeated season and national championship in 2019.

Orgeron is the second-highest-paid coach in college football this year at $8.9 million, putting him behind only Alabama's Nick Saban at $9.3 million. Of that $8.9 million, $6 million of it is Orgeron's recurring basic annual compensation, which is where the 5 percent cut is coming from.

LSU usually packs Tiger Stadium with fans during the college football season, but COVID-19 has made that impossible, which has put a significant dent in the program's earning ability. Despite that, that athletic department released a statement saying it believes LSU will "successfully weather this current crisis."

Orgeron's Tigers enjoyed arguably their best season in team history in 2019, as they averaged 48.4 points per game behind the play of Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow en route to winning it all.

With several key players including Burrow, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and wide receiver Justin Jefferson going to the NFL, however, LSU has struggled to maintain that level of play in 2020.

On Saturday, 2-2 LSU will travel to face the SEC rival Auburn Tigers on the road.