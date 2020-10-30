Panthers' Mike Davis: Charles Harris' Hit on Teddy Bridgewater Was 'Cheap Shot'

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers running back Mike Davis did not appreciate the hit quarterback Teddy Bridgewater took during Thursday's 25-17 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

"I think it was a cheap shot," Davis said of the hit that led to the ejection of defensive end Charles Harris, per Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer. "It was late. Hit him in the neck."

Bridgewater, who was also tripped on the play, exited following Harris' hit to the head and neck area. The Fox broadcast explained the quarterback went through a concussion evaluation and had his neck examined before returning.

"A lot of guys would have been like, 'Yeah, I'm not going back in,'" Davis said, per Joe Person of The Athletic. ... "That sends a message of what type of person he is."

Bridgewater went 15-of-23 for 176 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The Carolina offense started off well with Curtis Samuel scoring two touchdowns in the first half, but it managed just a single field goal in the second half.

It didn't help that Bridgewater was sidelined for some time and left the offense in the hands of P.J. Walker. Walker played for the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL in 2020 and actually led the league in passing yards and touchdowns before it was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but he was unable to do anything meaningful in Thursday's loss.

Walker finished 1-of-4 passing for three yards.

The Panthers had one more opportunity to force overtime in the final minutes largely because Atlanta's offense continued to stall in the red zone, but Bridgewater threw an interception to Blidi Wreh-Wilson that clinched the loss.

Carolina has now lost three in a row and is outside the NFC playoff picture at 3-5.