Anthony Edwards Highlights Klutch Pro Day with LeBron, Anthony Davis Watching

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

NBA draft prospects and Klutch Sports Group clients Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Maxey took part in a pro day on Thursday at the Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California.

Fellow Klutch Sports Group clients and defending NBA champions LeBron James and Anthony Davis were in attendance:

Other members of the Klutch Sports Group were there, including Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.

Quavo, who makes up one-third of the rap group Migos, also watched the event.

Both players took part in full- and half-court drills in addition to on-court interviews.

Edwards threw down a few workout dunks:

Maxey received praise from his former head coach in UK's John Calipari as well as ex-Wildcat teammate Immanuel Quickley:

The 6'5" Edwards averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Georgia Bulldogs during his lone year at school. The 6'3" Maxey posted 14.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists in his one season with UK.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman ranked Edwards and Maxey fourth and eighth, respectively, on his latest 2020 NBA draft big board.