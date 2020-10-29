Giants' Daniel Jones: Video of Possible COVID Violation Will Be Handled by Team

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones didn't say much Thursday about the video of him out in a bar without a mask that went viral this week:

"We're going to handle it here as a team," he said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. "I've certainly talked to Coach, and we're going to handle it here inside. That's our policy."

"I had PPE and have to make sure I'm wearing it, but like I said, we're not going to comment any more on it," Jones added.

Jones, Saquon Barkley and others were seen on video at a dinner last Friday:

According to Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com, the NFL is monitoring the situation, and the players involved could face discipline for violating COVID-19 protocols.

Earlier this season, the NFL fined 10 players on the Las Vegas Raiders after they attended a charity fundraising dinner where they broke COVID-19 protocols.

Giants head coach Joe Judge said the latest issue would be handled internally, although he recently defended his players.

"I believe they were trying to do the right thing with getting together and having dinner the other night," Judge said Tuesday, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

On Thursday morning, the Giants placed guard Will Hernandez on the reserve/COVID-19 list and sent all but four offensive linemen home to quarantine, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com. Two coaches were also sent home after being in close contact with Hernandez.

New York is scheduled to play Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.