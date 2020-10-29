Justin Turner, Dodgers Advised by LA Health Dept. After Positive COVID-19 Test

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The Los Angeles County Health Department has advised Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner and all Dodgers players and staff members who were in close contact with Turner to quarantine for 14 days.

According to TMZ Sports, L.A. County Health Department officials said they are "working closely" with the Dodgers and told them anyone who has contacted Turner "for 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period must quarantine for 14 days."

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that a COVID-19 test taken by Turner on Monday came back inconclusive during the second inning of Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday. As a result, the lab expedited Turner's test from Tuesday and discovered that it came back positive.

The Dodgers were notified of the positive test by Major League Baseball during the eighth inning of Game 6, and they pulled Turner from the game at that point.

L.A. went on to win the game 3-1 to win its first World Series championship since 1988. Despite the fact that Turner was asked to isolate, he took to the field after the game to celebrate with his teammates:

Turner was wearing a mask, but he took it off at one point to pose for a team photo with the Commissioner's Trophy:

Per ESPN, MLB released the following statement regarding Turner's decision to violate the protocols that were put in place:

"Immediately upon receiving notice from the laboratory of a positive test, protocols were triggered, leading to the removal of Justin Turner from last night's game. Turner was placed into isolation for the safety of those around him. However, following the Dodgers' victory, it is clear that Turner chose to disregard the agreed-upon joint protocols and the instructions he was given regarding the safety and protection of others. While a desire to celebrate is understandable, Turner's decision to leave isolation and enter the field was wrong and put everyone he came in contact with at risk. When MLB Security raised the matter of being on the field with Turner, he emphatically refused to comply."

Turner was the first and only player to test positive for COVID-19 during the MLB postseason, the last three rounds of which were played in bubbles, and it occurred in the final game.

Per TMZ Sports, the Dodgers boarded a plane and flew from Arlington, Texas, to Los Angeles on Wednesday, meaning those required to quarantine will be able to do so in their home market.