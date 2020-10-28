Jerry Jones Says Cowboys Released Dontari Poe over Weight, Performance Issues

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told ESPN's Chris Mortensen that the team released defensive tackle Dontari Poe due to weight and performance issues and not because the lineman has taken a knee for social justice during the national anthem this season.

"When you're 30 pounds overweight and you're not doing anything about what's keeping you from performing well on the field, there is no reason to get into the other stuff," Jones said.

As Mortensen wrote, "The 'other stuff' was specific to a question as to whether Poe's being the only Cowboys player to take a knee for the cause of social justice during the national anthem factored in to his release Wednesday."

Jones continued: "I understand your question, and I'm deliberately not going to answer it. We have a platform here, but the platform on the football field has a high standard, and he [Poe] was not up to the standard. He needed to correct that, and he did not. I'm going to leave it at that."

Poe spoke with Jean-Jacques Taylor of The Undefeated in mid-September regarding the reasons for his protest:

"It's just bringing more awareness to what's going on in this world — to the racial injustices that's going on, to the oppression that's happening to my race, the Black people,” Poe said. “It's not something that's going to be solved in a day.

"This is letting people know and this is my way of fighting it. It's the beginning of it. We might not see change in my lifetime. I do want to start it by doing the simple things such as kneeling to let people know that I feel this way.

"I feel hurt with what's going on. I feel like everyone needs to be accountable. The police need to be held accountable. And the world needs to hold them accountable. That's basically it and that's how I feel about it."

Poe started all seven of the Cowboys' games this season, amassing seven tackles. He did not register a quarterback hit or sack.

The ninth-year veteran played for the Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers before signing a two-year, $9 million contract ($3.5 million guaranteed) with the Cowboys last offseason.

The two-time Pro Bowler was part of the Cowboys' effort to revamp their defense, with other acquisitions including defensive end Everson Griffen, cornerback Daryl Worley, safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, defensive tackle Gerald McCoy and more.

However, Dallas' defense ranks last in the NFL in points allowed per game and third-last in DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average), per Football Outsiders.

The Cowboys made numerous moves to shake up their defense this week, including releasing Poe and Worley and trading Griffen.

The 2-5 Cowboys' next game will be on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 1.