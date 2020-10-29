College Football Odds Week 9: Over-Under and Picks Against the Spread for Top 25

0 of 3

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

The Ohio State Buckeyes are in the middle of a remarkable run against Top 25 teams from the Big Ten.

According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the Buckeyes are on a 16-game winning streak against ranked conference opponents. Ryan Day's side can extend that run to 17 on Saturday with a win over the Penn State Nittany Lions, whom it has beat three years in a row and in seven of the teams' past eight meetings.

Even though the Buckeyes dominated those matchups, they are less than a two-touchdown favorite for their trip to Beaver Stadium. If Penn State were at full strength, the spread may have been lower, but it is dealing with absences at running back and reeling after an opening loss to the Indiana Hoosiers.

The other four teams in the top five of the AP poll are larger favorites than Ohio State. With so many massive lines, the best approach to those contests could be betting the over-under.

Although the Georgia Bulldogs and Kentucky Wildcats have tough defenses, all they need to do Saturday is combine for six touchdowns and they will be right near the projected point total.