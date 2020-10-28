    5-Star ATH Sam McCall Commits to Florida over Alabama, Oklahoma, FSU

    Sam McCall, a 5-star athlete prospect out of Lakeland, Florida, announced his commitment to Florida in a tweet Wednesday, choosing the Gators over Alabama and Oklahoma. 

    McCall is considered the No. 30 overall and fourth-ranked athlete in the 2022 class by 247Sports. It's widely expected he will play defensive back at the next level.

    "He says that at 6'2", or 6'3" that I can play all over the field," McCall said of his conversations with Florida defensive backs coach Torrian Gray, per Andrew Spivey of Gator Country. "He says I will play free safety but when they're going against a top receiver then I will match up with him. Coach Mullen and Coach Gonzales say I can play receiver and some wildcat quarterback from time to time too."

    McCall is currently listed at 6'0", so perhaps he's hit a recent growth spurt that will make him a better fit to play the safety positions. If he stays around the 6-foot mark, he'll be a little undersized but still playable at safety.

    The Gators had been an overwhelming favorite to land McCall throughout his recruitment. He was given a 100 percent chance of landing in Gainesville by 247Sports.

    McCall is the second commit in the Gators' 2022 class. He joins 4-star wide receiver Syveion Ellis, who has been committed since all the way back in April 2019.

    Dan Mullen's program currently sits 10th in the way-too-early ranking of the 2022 class. The Gators are eighth in the class of 2021 with 25 recruits locked up and ninth in 2020, which will help Mullen's continued rebuild of Florida into a perennial contender. 

