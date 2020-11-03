Texans' Will Fuller V Not Traded at NFL Deadline Despite Packers Rumors

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Will Fuller V is staying put after all.

Despite rumors that linked the Houston Texans wideout to a potential trade ahead of Tuesday's deadline, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Fuller will remain in Houston after the team couldn't agree to a deal with the Green Bay Packers.

Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reported in October that multiple teams, including the Packers, called Houston to ask about Fuller's availability. The Notre Dame product is set for free agency following this season, making him a logical trade target with the Texans outside the playoff picture at 1-6.

Fuller entered the league as a first-round pick in 2016, but injuries have prevented him from reaching his full potential.

He missed 20 games over the last three seasons and appeared in just seven in 2018, cutting short a promising campaign that saw him on pace for more than 1,000 receiving yards with 503 yards and four touchdowns in less than half the campaign.

The 26-year-old followed up with 49 catches for 670 yards in 2019, both career highs, and he was elevated on the depth chart heading into the 2020 campaign because of Houston's decision to trade DeAndre Hopkins.

It was fair to wonder if he could produce at a high level with more defensive attention directed his way with Hopkins no longer around to draw double-teams. However, he has responded with an excellent showing with 31 catches for 490 yards and five touchdowns.

Fuller is a deep threat who is averaging 15.8 yards per reception this season. With the speed to beat press coverage and the physicality to come down with contested catches downfield, he would have made sense for contenders who wanted to upgrade at wideout. Instead, Deshaun Watson will keep his best weapon in the passing game.