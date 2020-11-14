Seahawks Rumors: Chris Carson Likely to Return from Foot Injury in Week 11

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson has been ruled out of Week 10 but has an "excellent chance" to play in his team's Week 11 against the Arizona Cardinals, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

A source said he will "absolutely" return for next Thursday's game.

Carson, 26, has rushed for 323 yards and three touchdowns on 66 carries in addition to catching 22 passes for 147 receiving yards and three more scores.

He suffered a mid-foot sprain against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7 and has already missed two games.

The former Oklahoma State Cowboy, who Seattle picked in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL draft, broke out in 2018 with 1,314 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns. He followed that up with 1,496 total yards and nine touchdowns in 2019.

Carson has missed time with numerous injuries, none more serious than a broken ankle suffered in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers in 2017. That injury ended his season, but he was healthy enough to grab the backfield reins in 2018.

The 5'11", 220-pound back also notably suffered a fractured hip in Week 16 of the 2019 NFL season, ending his year and forcing him to miss Seattle's final regular-season game and two playoff matchups. Injuries have once again slowed him in 2020, but he appears close to returning.

The Seahawks' offense is built around the pass game featuring MVP candidate Russell Wilson and superstar wideouts DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. They pass the ball 60.6 percent of the time, which ranks sixth in the league.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

It will still be good to get Carson back on the field, providing balance with the run while also being the team's most productive pass-catching back.

DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer will shoulder a bigger load in the backfield until the team is back to 100 percent.