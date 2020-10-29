Report: Panthers' Christian McCaffrey Set to Miss Falcons Game with Ankle Injury

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey reportedly isn't expected to play in Thursday night's Week 8 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported the update.

McCaffrey returned to practice this week as he gets closer to coming back from an ankle injury that landed him on injured reserve after Week 2. His next chance to play will come Nov. 8 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 24-year-old has amassed 223 total yards and four touchdowns in two games for the 3-4 Panthers under first-year head coach Matt Rhule.

The Stanford product is in his fourth NFL season. He led the league with 2,392 scrimmage yards and 19 touchdowns in 2019 one year after accumulating 1,965 yards and 13 scores.

McCaffrey played all 48 games (42 starts) in his first three seasons. He split time with Jonathan Stewart in 2017 before becoming the team's full-time No. 1 back in 2018.

With the Cardinal, he set the all-time NCAA single-season record with 3,864 all-purpose yards in 2015.

Without McCaffrey, it will be the Mike Davis show once again. He started all five games from Week 3 through 7, producing 442 all-purpose yards and four TDs.