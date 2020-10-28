NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Tyler Herro Trade, James Wiseman, More

NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Tyler Herro Trade, James Wiseman, MoreOctober 28, 2020
Pardon the Miami Heat for thinking they have a budding star in Tyler Herro.
The Heat selected the 20-year-old with the 13th overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft to provide added floor-spacing and playmaking in the backcourt. He had starred as a combo guard at the University of Kentucky, and seemed to be a good fit in the context of Miami's backcourt.
Herro flashed some of his potential during the regular season, averaging 13.5 points 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 38.9 percent from beyond the arc. He also made a number of big shots late in games, showing plenty of moxie and initiative for a player of his age.
But the former Wildcat elevated his game that much higher in the playoffs.
Herro had 16.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 21 games during Miami's run to the NBA Finals. He was especially dominant in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics, including a Game 4 performance in which he scored 37 points, with 17 of those coming in the final quarter.
The Heat have every reason to believe the Milwaukee native can be part of the foundation the organization builds upon. They certainly don't appear motivated to move him, even if doing so could land them a third star.
Zach Harper of The Athletic reported Herro is unlikely to be included in a trade package unless the Heat are making a run for either Giannis Antetokounmpo or Bradley Beal.
Harper added sources believe Heat president Pat Riley would have zero interest including Herro in a possible package for Indiana Pacers combo guard Victor Oladipo, who might be available this offseason.
The latter point makes sense, considering Oladipo is still making his way back from a significant injury and will also be a free agent at the end of the 2020-21 season. Granted, the Heat would look to extend the 28-year-old if they acquired him, but the former All-Star might not be much of an upgrade.
Herro serves so many purposes for the Heat. He is a secondary ball-handler who can create off the dribble and also showed a knack for driving and finding bigs diving to the rim. He also runs defenders off screens and has excellent range, which cannot be said for Oladipo.
The Heat are already coming off a Finals berth. While Riley has a tendency to make aggressive plays for stars, he is not going to sacrifice the team's future merely for the hopes of winning in the next two years.
Miami wants sustained success, and Herro figures to be part of that process.
Warriors, Hornets High on James Wiseman
Former Memphis center James Wiseman played all of three games for the Tigers this past season, but he is still generating plenty of buzz ahead of next month's draft.
Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported the Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets "covet" the 19-year-old, who could easily be off the board within the first three picks.
The Warriors have the second overall selection and might be the most intriguing team in the draft. Golden State figures to be a contender next year with a healthy Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson returning to the fold. This would seemingly make the Dubs a candidate to trade back.
However, Wiseman could make for a good fit in the Bay Area. The Warriors have lacked an impact big who can score on the block and pose as a legitimate threat to score.
The Nashville, Tennessee native is just that kind of threat. He is an explosive rim-runner who can screen and expand his range out to the perimeter. His ability to dive and finish around the rim would force defenses to make tough decisions when he screens, especially if Curry is on the ball.
That said, Golden State also appears to be interested in Deni Avdija. Ethan Strauss of The Athletic reported last week the Warriors were very impressed with the 19-year-old after meeting with him in Atlanta, and the Israeli's size, handle and passing would likely mesh well with the rest of their roster.
If the Dubs do not select Wiseman, O'Connor opined that the Charlotte Hornets could trade up to get him. They have the third pick and are more likely to trade up for a LaMelo Ball or Wiseman than draft someone like Avdija.
Perhaps the Warriors would be interest in trading back a spot knowing they could still take Avdija. The question is how much the Hornets are willing to offer in return.
Charlotte appear to have hit on P.J. Washington in last year's draft, given the season he had last year. But it could use a more explosive inside presence to replace Cody Zeller when he becomes a free agent at the end of next season.
In any case, there could be some overtures between the two teams, depending on how highly the Warriors view Wiseman.
Mavs Willing to Trade Almost Anyone
The Dallas Mavericks made big strides this year, mostly because Luka Doncic emerged as one of the NBA's best players in just his second season.
Dallas won 10 more games than it did during the 2018-19 season despite playing seven fewer regular-season games. It then pushed the second-seeded Los Angeles Clippers to six games, and the series might have gone longer if Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis were not limited by injuries.
Now, it seems the Mavs are prepared to do whatever it takes to build around their star pairing.
Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reported that team president and general manager Donnie Nelson has already begun making inquiries and is apparently open to trading anyone on the roster aside from Doncic or Porzingis.
According to Townsend, the Mavs are willing to take on "unwanted salaries" in an effort to acquire a third star. Perhaps that would make someone like Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul a target. The Mavs could also try to get both Oladipo and Myles Turner from the Indiana Pacers.
Dallas has some interesting trade pieces. Tim Hardaway Jr. had a nice bounce-back year, and he could be an asset if he exercises his player option for next year. Or, maybe the Mavs deal from their frontcourt, with someone like Dwight Powell included in a possible deal.
Then again, Nelson and Co. could stay put if the right deal does not present itself. Giannis Antetokounmpo will be a free agent at the end of the year if he does not sign a supermax extension with the Milwaukee Bucks, and ESPN's Brian Windhorst told The Jump the Mavs will be aggressive in trying to land him.
Indeed, Townsend reported the Mavs could attempt to trade into the lottery, which would likely be less costly and assure their books would remain clear for next offseason.
Either way, Dallas is hoping to make another leap, and Nelson seems to think that can be achieved by being aggressive over the next couple months.
