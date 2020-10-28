NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Tyler Herro Trade, James Wiseman, More

0 of 2

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Pardon the Miami Heat for thinking they have a budding star in Tyler Herro.

The Heat selected the 20-year-old with the 13th overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft to provide added floor-spacing and playmaking in the backcourt. He had starred as a combo guard at the University of Kentucky, and seemed to be a good fit in the context of Miami's backcourt.

Herro flashed some of his potential during the regular season, averaging 13.5 points 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 38.9 percent from beyond the arc. He also made a number of big shots late in games, showing plenty of moxie and initiative for a player of his age.

But the former Wildcat elevated his game that much higher in the playoffs.

Herro had 16.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 21 games during Miami's run to the NBA Finals. He was especially dominant in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics, including a Game 4 performance in which he scored 37 points, with 17 of those coming in the final quarter.

The Heat have every reason to believe the Milwaukee native can be part of the foundation the organization builds upon. They certainly don't appear motivated to move him, even if doing so could land them a third star.

Zach Harper of The Athletic reported Herro is unlikely to be included in a trade package unless the Heat are making a run for either Giannis Antetokounmpo or Bradley Beal.

Harper added sources believe Heat president Pat Riley would have zero interest including Herro in a possible package for Indiana Pacers combo guard Victor Oladipo, who might be available this offseason.

The latter point makes sense, considering Oladipo is still making his way back from a significant injury and will also be a free agent at the end of the 2020-21 season. Granted, the Heat would look to extend the 28-year-old if they acquired him, but the former All-Star might not be much of an upgrade.

Herro serves so many purposes for the Heat. He is a secondary ball-handler who can create off the dribble and also showed a knack for driving and finding bigs diving to the rim. He also runs defenders off screens and has excellent range, which cannot be said for Oladipo.

The Heat are already coming off a Finals berth. While Riley has a tendency to make aggressive plays for stars, he is not going to sacrifice the team's future merely for the hopes of winning in the next two years.

Miami wants sustained success, and Herro figures to be part of that process.