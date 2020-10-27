Mississippi State RB Kylin Hill Reportedly Expected to Opt out of 2020 Season

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill is expected to opt out of the rest of the football season, according to ESPN's Chris Low and Alex Scarborough.

Hill declared for the NFL draft last year but decided to return for his senior season before he signed with an agent. He has appeared in three games for the Bulldogs this season, with just 58 yards on 15 carries.

The Mississippi native, who has also added 237 yards on 23 catches, missed the team's last game on Oct. 17 for undisclosed reasons, but 247Sports' Riley Gates reported that it was "believed to be a suspension." According to reports, he will begin preparing for the NFL draft.

As a junior, Hill ran for 1,350 yards and 10 touchdowns on 242 carries. In addition to his first-team All-SEC nod, he was named the Conerly Trophy winner as the team MVP last season. He will close his career with 2,535 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns, with 531 yards and six scores on 67 receptions.

Over the summer, he tweeted that he would not play unless Mississippi removed Confederate imagery from its state flag. After the state legislature passed a bill to change the flag, Hill expressed his support on Twitter.