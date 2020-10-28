NBA Free Agency 2020: Predictions for Fred VanVleet, Goran Dragic and More

2 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Miami Heat are coming off a surprising run to the NBA Finals and will try to re-sign their own free agents for another run at the title next year, as team president Pat Riley explained.

"We know what our priorities are,'' he said, per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com). "It is to take care of the players that we have, that we have to make decisions on almost immediately. We know Bam [Adebayo] has a decision to make and we do with him. We know the guys that have sacrificed for us that we really like, our free agents, especially Goran."

While this could indicate Goran Dragic will return to Miami, the team is also hoping to maintain flexibility for 2021 when Giannis Antetokounmpo and others hit the open market. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the team is "preparing to go all in on the pursuit" of Giannis.

Dragic could still return on a one-year deal, and Charania reported mutual interest between the two sides, but the 34-year-old could be seeking more security this late in his career.

The point guard should also capitalize on his value after a strong showing in the postseason, averaging 19.1 points and 4.4 assists per game in 17 appearances.

While numerous teams would love to have this type of production, the best-case scenario for Dragic is landing with a contender who could offer a multi-year contract.

According to Sam Quinn of CBS Sports, the Los Angeles Clippers could offer a four-year deal worth over $40 million, giving the team another offensive weapon alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. This could be a key addition to put the squad over the top after a disappointing second-round exit.