2021 East-West Shrine Bowl Canceled Because of Complications Related to COVID-19

    The 2021 East-West Shrine Bowl has been canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

    The contest was first played in 1925, making it the nation's oldest college football all-star game, per Pelissero.

    Both the game and week of practice serve as showcases for seniors ahead of the NFL draft.

    The game has featured many future Pro Football Hall of Famers, including Brett Favre, Larry Csonka, Dick Butkus, Gale Sayers and Will Shields, each of whom have been honored in the game's Hall of Fame.

    Though it features seniors at all college levels, it has often become an opportunity for small-school players to display their ability on a bigger stage against tougher competition.

    Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson went undrafted out of Illinois State but showcased his skill in last year's game:

    Robinson finished with 80 rushing yards, 56 receiving yards and a touchdown and is now a starter in his first NFL season.

    Florida International quarterback James Morgan also helped his stock before being selected in Round 4.

    Notable NFL players such as Jimmy Garoppolo and Za'Darius Smith have also performed well in the game over the last decade.

    There is still a chance for players to compete at the Senior Bowl, but opportunities are thinning for top senior prospects ahead of the 2021 NFL draft.

